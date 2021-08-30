Carole J. Cooper, age 86, of Winchester, OH, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 15, 1935 in Fern Leaf, KY to the late Mella T. and Elma Jewel (Orme) Stewart. She was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ. She also worked at the Provident Bank in Cincinnati and for the Jackson Township Board Elections for many years while raising six children

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by daughter Tia Cooper Rice and sister Linda Harrell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, M. Philip Cooper; sons, Ty (Cheryl) Cooper, Tris (Cindy) Cooper, Chip (Jane) Cooper, Philip (Theresa) Cooper; daughter, Jody (Scott) Wilson; sister, Myra Stewart; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

