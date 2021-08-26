Freddie Brinson Sr., 79

Freddie Brinson Sr., of Fayetteville, Ohio (formerly of Owensville, Ohio) passed away in Georgetown, Ohio on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the age of 79. He was born to the late Albert J. and Luella Mae (nee Pierce) Brinson in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 28, 1942.

Freddie is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Patricia Brinson; his loving children Freddie Lee (Tina) Brinson Jr. of Fayetteville, Ohio, and Mary (Danny) Seip of Georgetown, Ohio; his cherished grandchildren Danielle Smith, Shawn (Jenny) Smith, Ashley (Brad) Bigham, Skip Brinson, Danielle Morgan, Jennifer (Brandon) Dalton, Anthony (Celina) Johnson, and Samatha Johnson; his adored great grandchildren Tyler, Isaiah, Shyla, Kayleeanna, Stacy, Emma, Justin, Neo, Olivea, Lakelyn, Kayson, and Oliver; his caring sister Florence (James) VanHook of Hillsboro, Ohio; and his daughter in law Pam Brinson of Goshen, Ohio.

In addition to his parents Freddie was preceded in death by his son Donald Brinson, and siblings Gerald Brinson, and Verda Smith.

Freddie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Owensville, Ohio. He loved truck pulling and was the founder of The Brinson Pulling Team. Freddie was a Mechanic by Trade and loved working on his cars and trucks. He had a nick name for everyone, and he loved his family. Freddie enjoyed being outdoors where he could camp and fish.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church located at 704 S High St, Mt Orab, OH 45154. Visitation will be the evening before on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will follow the funeral funeral service at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio. Pastor Jonathan Lawler officiating.

