Broncos kick off season with win at Hillsboro

The Western Brown Broncos got off to a great start for their 2021 season on Aug. 20, dominating the gridiron for a 62-21 road win over the Hillsboro Indians. For more on the Broncos’ season opener, pick up the Aug. 26 editions of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee newspapers.
.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}
Western Brown’s A.J. Graham runs for yardage after grabbing a reception in the Broncos’ week one win at Hillsboro.
Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak runs for a 78-yard touchdown in the Broncos’ season opener win at Hillsboro.
Western Brown’s Dylan Novak pulls down a reception in the Broncos’ season opener win at Hillsboro.
Western Brown’s Logan Campbell makes his way past a Hillsboro defender after grabbing a reception.
Western Brown’s Matthew Osborne takes a reception for a nice gain in the Broncos’ season opener win at Hillsboro.
Western Brown’s Zachery Chisman takes a carry in the Broncos’ season opener win over Hillsboro.