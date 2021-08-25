Broncos kick off season with win at Hillsboro

The Western Brown Broncos got off to a great start for their 2021 season on Aug. 20, dominating the gridiron for a 62-21 road win over the Hillsboro Indians. For more on the Broncos’ season opener, pick up the Aug. 26 editions of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee newspapers.

Western Brown’s A.J. Graham runs for yardage after grabbing a reception in the Broncos’ week one win at Hillsboro.

Western Brown's A.J. Graham runs for yardage after grabbing a reception in the Broncos' week one win at Hillsboro.

Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak runs for a 78-yard touchdown in the Broncos’ season opener win at Hillsboro.

Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak runs for a 78-yard touchdown in the Broncos' season opener win at Hillsboro.

Western Brown’s Dylan Novak pulls down a reception in the Broncos’ season opener win at Hillsboro.

Western Brown's Dylan Novak pulls down a reception in the Broncos' season opener win at Hillsboro.

Western Brown’s Logan Campbell makes his way past a Hillsboro defender after grabbing a reception.

Western Brown's Logan Campbell makes his way past a Hillsboro defender after grabbing a reception.

Western Brown’s Matthew Osborne takes a reception for a nice gain in the Broncos’ season opener win at Hillsboro.

Western Brown's Matthew Osborne takes a reception for a nice gain in the Broncos' season opener win at Hillsboro.

Western Brown’s Zachery Chisman takes a carry in the Broncos’ season opener win over Hillsboro.

Western Brown's Zachery Chisman takes a carry in the Broncos' season opener win over Hillsboro.