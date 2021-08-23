Deron Thomas Johnson, age 56 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence. He was a disable United State Gulf War Army veteran and a member of the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Deron was born February 26, 1965 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of Jessie Kathleen (Brown) Johnson and the late Arthur Gerald “Buddy” Johnson. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter – Anna Grace Johnson and one daughter-in-law – Megan Johnson.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Johnson is survived by three children – Brandi Norris Jones and Deron Thomas Johnson, Jr. and wife Rebekah both of Arkansas and Cody Louis Johnson of Bethel, Ohio; five brothers and sisters – Art Johnson, Steve Johnson and wife Denise, Jimmy Johnson and wife Traci, his twin – Lisa Tussey and husband Jason and Jackie Schmidt and husband Jim all of Fayetteville, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M – 10:15 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118 or to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veteran Blvd, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

