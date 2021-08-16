Pansy Juree (Sheeler) Burns, 93 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at home on her farm.

Pansy Juree was born in Decatur, Ohio, on November 18, 1927, the daughter of the late Bert Gaston and Aura Helen (Robe) Sheeler. Pansy worked on the family’s farm. She had attended and was a member of the Decatur Methodist Church and was now a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Pansy was preceded in death by her husband, William Malcolm Burns, who died on August 18, 2012; and by daughter Helen Sherlyn Burns and infant daughter Louise Marilyn Burns. Pansy is survived by her daughter, Beverly Burns Mathias (Bill Jones), of Winchester; and Earl (Diane) Call, Jr., of Winchester, who was just like a son to her. She also leaves her three sisters, Mary Ann Karambellas, of Winchester; Roberta (Vaughn) Purdy, of Sardinia; and Shirley (Omar) Gast, of South Webster, Ohio. Pansy will be missed by her two grandchildren, Melissa Mathias and Matthew Mathias; her great-grandchild, Kensley Mathias; and Earl’s children, Christie (Tom) Bailey, of Russellville; and Terry (Amy) Call, of Winchester.

Private funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the convenience of the family, with Ken Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in our online guestbook.

