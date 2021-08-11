Emma Temple (nee Butler) Covert beloved wife of the late Rev. Bobby Keith Covert; loving mother of Laura Jane (late Jerry) Covert Evans, Dorine Louise (Paul Jr.) Covert Robbins, Dawn Marie (Darrell) Covert Kennedy, Phyllis Janay (Hugo) Covert Vasquez, Ernest Stanley (Carla) Covert and the late Sandra Lynn (Robert) Covert Taylor; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and many foster great grandchildren; dear sister of Donald Butler; aunt of several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and daughter; great grandson, Titus Robbins; and brother, Ernest Butler Jr.

Went home to be with the Lord on Monday August 9, 2021. Age 83. Residence Mt. Orab, Ohio. Emma was a devoted homemaker and partnered with her husband in ministry and mission work. She worked in several schools teaching reading, doing administrative duties and cooking. Emma enjoyed reading and embroidery. She truly loved the lord and her family. Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, OH 45122 on Friday August 13th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held on Saturday 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Laurel Carmel Cemetery in New Richmond, Ohio.

