Willis A. “Bill” Herdman III of Lake Lorelei, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the age of 97. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico on May 27, 1924 to the late Willis A. and Catherine (nee Dunne) Herdman II.

Bill is survived by his loving children Debbie D. (Frank) Merle IV of Maderia, Ohio, Joene Herdman of Lake Lorelei, Ohio, Rod (Joyce) Herdman of West Chester, Ohio, and Stacy (Ed) Gilfilen of Maderia, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Cindy Lewis, Frank (Marianne) Merle V, Kristen (Ryan Pierce) Herdman, Sarah Herdman, Abby Gilfilen, and Eddy Gilfilen Jr.; and his cherished great grandchildren Frank Merle VI, Elizabeth Merle, Charlotte Merle, and Anna Lewis.

In addition to his parents Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly K. (nee Keeland) Herdman, and his brother Peter Herdman.

Bill served in the Marine Corps during the WWII Conflict, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He was a member of St. Angela Merici St. Patrick Chapel Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio. Bill was retired VP of Sales at Crosset Company, he was the chairman of the Brown County Republican Club, and a member of the Lake Lorelei Community Association. He was also the Brown County Precinct Captain. Bill was an Eagle Scout and supporter of the Boy Scouts of America. He was on the Board of Southern State Community College, and a big supporter of the Right to Read Foundation. Bill volunteered with Hope Emergency, and was on the Lake Lorelei Community Pride Association.

Services will be private but a Public Memorial Gathering will be held at Dely Hall, St. Angela Merici Parish in Fayetteville, Ohio on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Hope Emergency [5333 Kernan Road, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142] / St. Angela Merici Parish [130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118]

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}