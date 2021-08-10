Grace Lee Hughes (nee Riddle), born August 6, 1933 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2021. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward L. Hughes, who preceded her in death on January 4, 2014.

Grace was born to Vencill and Nola Riddle in Morehead, Kentucky and grew up in Williamsburg, Ohio. Grace was the sister of Roxie (Carl) Schuchmann, Jack Riddle, Paul (Marlene) Riddle and was preceded in death by her older brother William (Joann) Riddle and younger sister Shirley Riddle. She is survived by two Sister-In-Laws; Geneva (James L.) Holden and JoAnn Graham.

Grace was also preceded in death by her beloved and constant canine companions, both named Cocoa, whose ashes will be laid to rest with her.

Grace was blessed by the love and support of Millie Crawford and many others from her church family at the Bible Baptist Church, Mt. Orab, Ohio. She valued the care and attention of her neighbors Paul and Faye Wolfe, who always kept an eye out for her and were there at a moment’s notice.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service officiated by Ted House at 12:00 pm, at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be directed to the Brown County Animal Shelter 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

