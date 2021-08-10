Cora Gillman of Mt. Orab, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born on November 17, 1933 in Millersburg, Ohio to the late Andrew and Lizzie (nee Miller) Erb.

Cora is survived by her loving children LeRoy (Mary) Raber of Millersburg, Ohio, Pauline (Rick) Amiott of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Jo (Eric) Ely of Bethel, Ohio, and Terri Sears of Ripley, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Stephanie (Eric) Biegger of Mariemont, Ohio, Derrick (Beth) Amiott of Eastgate, Ohio, Niki (Max) Philpot of Georgetown, Ohio, Jordan Ely of Bethel, Ohio, Colton Ely of Bethel, Ohio, Mandi Gillman of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Dustin Gillman of Jacksonville, Florida, and Brendon Sears of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her cherished great grandchildren Christopher, Blake, Kaitlynn, Jaxson, Hailey, and Nathan; and her caring sister Ada Keim of Austin, Texas.

In addition to her parents Cora was preceded in death by her siblings Katie Miller, Lester Erb, Mary Richendollar, and Barbara Miller.

Cora was a member of the Bethel Church of Christ and retired from Locust Ridge Nursing Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Bob Cockrell will be officiating. Interment will follow the services at Mt. Orab Cemetery, Mt. Orab, Ohio.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}