Stella Raine Foxton, infant daughter of Patrick “P.J.” Foxton and Brittany (Huron) Fille of Fayetteville, Ohio was stillborn on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was preceded in death by one aunt – Sarah Foxton.

In addition to her parents, Stella is survived by three sisters – Elizabeth, Alexis and Haley Fille; three brothers – Zechariah, Micah and Ezekiel Foxton; foster siblings; paternal grandparents – James and Susan Foxton of Amelia, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Robert and Jana Huron of Chesapeake, Ohio; seven aunts and uncles – Colleen Feds and husband Andy of Sardinia, Ohio, Katie Purdy and husband Derrick of Amelia, Ohio, Meghan Redmond and husband Alan of Amelia, Ohio, Shannon Wells and husband Jude of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, Zac Huron and Robyn Robinson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Hannah Yankey and husband Josh of West Virginia and Zane Huron of Pennsylvania and thirteen cousins.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 with a ceremony at 7:00 P.M. at the family farm. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}