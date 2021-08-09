Robert Lloyd Ballein, age 92 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Friday, August 6, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired supervisor for Container Corp and a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ in Sardinia, Ohio. Robert was born April 18, 1929 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late John H. and Eva (Pitzer) Ballein. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Jane Ann (Boothby) Ballein in 2018; one brother – John H. Ballein Jr.; one granddaughter – Lori Patrick and one great grandson – Luke Copas.

Mr. Ballein is survived by three children – Roberta Hood and husband Jim of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Ronald Ballein and wife Patricia of Ripley, Ohio and Diana Ellis and husband Don of Mt.Orab, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Bobbie Knabb and husband Mike, Brian Ballein and wife Kelly, Susan Dotson and husband Mark, Steven Robbins and wife Sherry, Angela Davis and husband Anthony, Amy Gidley and husband Andrew and Andrew Ellis and husband David; fourteen great grandchildren – Kyle Patrick and wife Brittany, Katie Smith and husband Josh, Ashley Copas, Tyler Knabb, Brian Ballein, Brittany Adams and husband Colton, Hannah Handra and husband Jacob, Zach Dotson, Stephanie Chase and husband Brandon, Steve and Shelly Robbins and Michael, Matthew and Mia Gidley and three great-great grandchildren – Emma Copas, Jackson Smith and Blaire Johnson, Clara Smith, Cameron and Raelyn Patrick, Hudson and Collins Adams, and Elanor Handra.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Kevin Hamilton will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Association for Down Syndrome, 1460 Renaissance Drive Suite #102 Park Ridge, IL 60068 or www.nads.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

