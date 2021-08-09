Leon Lacy, 57

Leon Lacy, age 57, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, August 5, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital.

He was born October 11, 1963 in West Union, Ohio, son of the late Forrest Leon Lacy Sr. and Berma Marie (Boone) Lacy.

Leon retired from Hobart after 25 years of dedicated service. He loved to hunt, cook, four-wheeling, and collecting antiques.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Lisa Lacy, whom he married on February 21, 1998, sister, Sherry Williams, niece, Jamie (Ronnie) Blackburn, nephew, Chad (Amanda) Williams, two step-sons, Rob (Crystal) Raines and Jason Raines, six grandchildren, and father-in-law, Bob Burns.

In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenny Williams and mother-in-law, Mary Lou Burns.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Carl Trent officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leon’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}