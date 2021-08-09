Jacqueline Ann “Jackie” Justice, age 54 of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Brown County, Ohio died Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery, Ohio. She worked at Meridian Bioscience and was a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. Jackie was born September 23, 1966 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Celia (Courtney) Graybill. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson – William Bayne and two brothers – Danny and Ronnie Graybill.

Ms. Justice is survived by her husband – Timothy “Tim” Coffin; two daughters – Ciera Balkema of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jessica Bayne of Amelia, Ohio; six grandchildren – Alexis and Brayden Bayne, Christopher and Charlie Balkema, Lucas Green and Harper Bowen; four brothers and sisters – Helen Campbell, Patricia Bodley and husband Gary and Bill Graybill and wife Rose all of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Nancy Hiler of Fayetteville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Bill Graybill will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}