Parker House celebrating anniversary

The Parker House is celebrating the 25th year as a 501 (c) 3 corporation.

The John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc. is preserving the legacy of John P. Parker, who was an Underground Railroad Conductor in Ripley from 1849 to 1865.

He helped hundreds of enslaved persons on their journey to freedom. By day he worked in his foundry , “Parker & Hood Foundry” and later named the “Phoenix Foundry”. By night he was a fearless Underground Railroad Conductor.

He was an extractor as he even went into Kentucky to help bring out those seeking freedom.

The John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc. bought the Parker House in 1996 and spent almost 8 years renovating the house until it was opened to the Public in 2002.

The group bought the land next to the Parker House in 2002 after the Independent Tobacco Warehouse burned. In 2012 the Parker Memorial Park was completed and opened for public use. Improvements and displays continue to be added to the Parker House and Grounds.

The latest is a pole barn which will be dedicated on August 15, 2021 as the “Phoenix Foundry Display Center.” The Display Center will house items that Parker Produced in his Phoenix Foundry and there will also be a display of a Foundry at work.

“We hope you will attend Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. We will have our annual member’s meeting, followed by the dedication and ribbon cutting of the Phoenix Foundry Display Center. There will be music by the Banks of Ohio String Band and Refreshments,” Parker House Volunteer Carol Stivers said.

The Parker House is located at 300 Front Street in Ripley.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}