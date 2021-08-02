Jerry L. England, Sr., age 76 of Hamersville, Ohio died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his residence. He was retired from the maintenance department for Hamilton County and a United States Vietnam War Army veteran. Jerry was born October 12, 1944 in Richmond, Kentucky the son of the late Charlie and Goldie (Sutton) England. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters – Viola Helton, Elma England, Retha England, Barbara England, Hazel England and Christina Ellison.

Mr. England is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years – Bobbie J. (Laws) England; two sons – Jerry L England, Jr. and wife Paula of Williamsburg, Ohio and Donnie W. England and Michelle of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two grandchildren – Ethan and Shelby Daulton; two sisters – Betty Whitaker and Carol Marlow and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were to be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation was from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment was to take place in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

