RIPLEY, Ohio — The Ripley Union Lewis Huntington school district will have a dental service in when school resumes in the fall.

The dental service will be added to the school based health center that is located at the RULH Elementary School, accoring to RULH Superintendent Jamie Wilkins.

The dental service is being added through an Interact Health grant. The grant is in the amount if $191,650. The school district will contribute $36,000 from the federal American Recovery Plan funds.

This will also provide an additional classroom in order to create a dental office that will serve all ages within the Ripley community.

“Currently, there is no local dental health provider in the Ripley area. Many residents from the Ripley area travel out of town for dental services. Both RULH Local Schools and Primary Plus have been champions for these projects long before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. In spite of school and business shutdowns due to COVID-19, the health center is thriving, and continues to look and assess all avenues to grown and best serve the healthcare needs of the area,” a Primary Plus representative said.

There will be a dentist, dental assistant and a dental hygienist on site.

The dental offices will accept most commercial dental plans, Medicaid and offer a sliding fee scale that provides a 50 percent discount on dental services.

Construction for the dental office will begin once plans are finalized by the state. It is estimated to take a couple months to complete the project.

“Primary Plus Ripley, RULH Local Schools and Interact for Health are excited about this project and look forward to what the future holds for the HEALTH of the Ripley community…students, teachers, staff and citizens,” a representative from Primary Plus said.

Wilkins said he was excited to have the services for RULH.

“We are greatly appreciative of the tremendous partnership we have with Primary Plus and Interact for Health. I am ecstatic about the opportunity for Primary Plus-Ripley to provide dental services for the community and our students,” he said.

Dental services will soon be offered by Primary Plus at RULH. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/web1_primary-plus.jpgDental services will soon be offered by Primary Plus at RULH.