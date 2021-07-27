MR. FRYMAN

AUGUSTA — Bobby C. Fryman, 82, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Fort Thomas.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Naomi Delores (nee Jackson) Fryman.

Bobby was born in Wellsburg on June 26, 1939, to his parents the late, Eli and Cora Mae (nee Smith) Fryman.

He retired from the Clopay Corporation after 37 years as a machine operator and also owned and operated a small engine shop. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Clopay Pioneer Club.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind two sons, Jeffrey C. Fryman Sr. (JoAnn) and Dennis K. Fryman (Linda); and one daughter, Penny Jo Simms (Ashley). Survivors also include his brother, Raymond Fryman; six grandchildren, Michael Fryman, Jeffrey Fryman Jr., Michelle Fryman, Christena Fryman and Austin Fryman; two great-grandchildren, Leo Fryman and Dennie Fryman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Willard, Frank, Roy Lee and James Dick Fryman; and one sister, Thelma Tucker.

The funeral for Bobby will be at noon on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta.

Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Memorials, if desired, may be given to the Augusta VFW Post 9535 in care of Andy Reynolds, P.O. Box 39, Brooksville, KY 41004.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.

