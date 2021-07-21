MAYSVILLE — Michael Darrin Fizer, 54, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021.

He was born on July 30, 1966, to Judy Maynard Adamson and stepfather, Gary Adamson of Maysville and the late Jackie Fizer.

Besides his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Carrie Fizer of Maysville and Angel Fizer of Georgia; and a brother, Robert (Gwendolyn) Boone of Bowling Green; three nieces, Genevieve, Emily and Therese Boone; and three nephews, Kadyn Marlow, John Arthur Boone and Louis Boone. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Maynard of Maysville.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marvin Maynard and his paternal grandparents, Samuel and Trecle Fizer.

Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Olivet Church Cemetery Maysville.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.

