Mary (nee Cochran) Arn of Georgetown, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born to the late James F. and Agnes (nee Rinehart) Cochran on April 9, 1931 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 72 years Roy W. Arn: her loving children William (Sue) Arn of Georgetown, Ohio, Sandy (Steve) Hayden of Georgetown, Ohio, Barbara (Jeff) Wallce of Bethel, Ohio, and Jamie (David) Mason of Georgetown, Ohio; her cherished grandchildren Andy, Emily, Brian, Seth, Chris, Andrea, Justin, Nathan, Ali, Sarah, Jessi, Stephen, Libby, and Luke; her 42 adored great grandchildren; and her caring sisters Delores Mazurek of Chicago, Illinois, Wilma Gotch of Bethel, Ohio, and Carroll McMullen of Canton, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her siblings Rita Teas, Patricia Enzweiler, Shirley Moe, James Cochran, and Junior Cochran.

Mary was a lifetime member of St. George Catholic Church.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. George Catholic Church located at 509 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Visitation will be held the evening before Friday, July 23, 2021 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Father Frank Amberger will be reciting the rosary at 5:30 pm Friday, and officiating the Funeral Mass on Saturday. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic School or St. George’s Catholic Church

