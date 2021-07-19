In loving memory of Ruby M. Berry Marshall (Aug. 1, 1927-Dec. 4, 2020) a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ, 144 S Columbus St, Russellville, OH 45168.

Come share your memories of Ruby. A meal will be served following the service.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}