In loving memory of Ruby M. Berry Marshall (Aug. 1, 1927-Dec. 4, 2020) a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ, 144 S Columbus St, Russellville, OH 45168.
Come share your memories of Ruby. A meal will be served following the service.
