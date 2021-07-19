Betty Louise Layman, age 88 of Sardinia, Ohio died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Venetian Gardens in Loveland, Ohio. She was the family’s matriarch who loved her family deeply, enjoyed gardening and flowers and was a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ. Betty was born January 1, 1933 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel (Mefford) Melvin. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother – Richard Melvin and two sisters – Linda Sullivan and Patty Perry.

Mrs. Layman is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Buddy Layman whom she married July 28, 1951; four children – Gary (Missi) Layman of Hillsboro, Ohio, Dona (Sharon K. Saunders) Layman of Trotwood, Ohio, Sharon (John) Workman of Columbus, Ohio and Alan (Chris) Layman of Sardinia, Ohio; Eight grandchildren – Eric Layman, Tami Layman, Andy Hall, Amy Riggs, Shauna Nevels, Shannon Workman, Justin Nevels, Jamie Layman; fifteen great grandchildren; one sister – Dixie (Gary) Utter of Georgetown, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to all of the loving caregivers who became part of the family in the last seven years.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, Ohio 45171. Brett Parker officiated. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment follwed in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

