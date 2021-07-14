Umsteadt indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault

Jonathan Allen Umsteadt, 19, of Ripley, has been indicted on charges of aggravated burglary (first degree felony), felonious assault (second degree felony) and theft of drugs (fourth degree felony).

Umsteadt was among the 11 indictments handed down by a Grand Jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on July 1.

According to court documents, it was on or about June 12 when Umsteadt “did by force, stealth, or deception, trespass” in a structure occupied by Charles W. Jewell, in an attempt to commit theft; inflicting, attempting, or threatening to inflict physical harm to Jewell with a shard of broken glass.

Umsteadt was also indicted on charges of stealing drugs(Zoloft) from Cassaundra R. Emmons.

Umsteadt remains in Brown County Jail.

Also indicted by the July 1 grand jury was Travis J. Applegate, 39, 0f Felicity, on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony) and felonious assault (first degree felony). According to court documents, it was on or about May 11 when Applegate allegedly attempted to elude or flee from a police officer after being signaled to stop and “did knowingly cause serious physical harm to Chief Merv Clemons and/or did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Chief Merv Clemons” by means of a motor vehicle. He was also indicted on a charge of endangering children (first degree misdemeanor).

Other July 1 indictments included:

William J. Guinn, 55, of Felicity, for illegal cultivation of marijuana (third degree felony) with specifications for forfeiture of guns in a drug case.

Larry Tumbleson, 73, of Felicity, for illegal cultivation of marijuana (third degree felony) with specifications for forfeiture of guns in a drug case.

William Rudd, 48, of Hamersville, for illegal cultivation of marijuana (third degree felony) with specifications for forfeiture of guns in a drug case.

Nicholas William Watson, 20, of Hamersville, for illegal cultivation of marijuana with the offense committed in the vicinity of a juvenile (second degree felony).

Brittany Balon, 31, of Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony).

Thomas Michael Keating, 26, of Mt. Orab, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Michael Miller, 38, of Cincinnati, for grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony).

Brenda Ann Murray, 56, of Mt. Orab, for violating a protection order (fifth degree felony).

Eric Matthew Dwyer, 46, of Georgetown, for two counts of gross sexual imposition (fourth degree felonies) and one count of resisting arrest (second degree misdemeanor).

Jonathan Umsteadt https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/web1_jonathan-umsteadt.jpgJonathan Umsteadt

11 indicted by Brown County Grand Jury