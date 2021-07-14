Joseph Norman Houk age 84 of Lynchburg died Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born April 2, 1937 in Westboro, Ohio the son of the late Joseph C. and Mary Huffner Houk. Joe was a truckdriver for R & L Transfer form May 23, 1985 until his retirement on January 2, 2002. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Sourd Council 2423, Fayetteville Ohio, had been a volunteer fireman for the Fayetteville Fire Department and was a U. S. Air Force Veteran during the Korean War. He is survived by one son, Joseph (April Taylor) Houk of Lynchburg, one grandson, Casey (Jamie) Houk of Lynchburg, one sister, Moira (Randy) McKamey of New Vienna, one sister-in-law, Agnes Houk of St. Martin, several nieces and nephews and best friend, Bob Campbell of Fayetteville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Malone Houk on July 26, 2005, and three brothers, Ray, Frankie and John Houk. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17th at the Sacred Heart Chapel on the Campus of Chatfield College in St. Martin. Father Tom Bolte will be the celebrant. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in the St. Martin Cemetery Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home, 201 South Broadway Street, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142. Prayers will be conducted on Saturday by the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Sourd Council 2423 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc