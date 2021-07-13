Lloyd Raleigh, age 94 of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Norwood, Ohio Masonic Lodge. Lloyd was born December 2, 1926 in Vicco, Kentucky the son of the late George Bently and Elizabeth (Barnett) Raleigh.

Mr. Raleigh is survived by three daughters – Kathy Davidson (Jim) of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Lisa Ashmore (Charles) of Georgetown, Ohio and Rhonda Piquard (Jerri) of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and good friends – Gene and Jean Shearer of Georgetown, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Craig Ball will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}