Linda Jane Shaw, age 84 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Linda was born April 14, 1937 in Winchester, Ohio the daughter of the late Ralph and Marion (Smith) Copenhaver. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter – Lori Winter in 2020.

Mrs. Shaw is survived by her husband of 62 years, Adrian L. Shaw whom she married August 15, 1958; three sons – Bruce Shaw and wife Maria of Stuart, Florida, Tim Shaw and wife Bobbie of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jay Shaw and wife Mary of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two grandsons – Brandon Shaw and wife Nichole of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Sterling Shaw of Scottsdale, Arizona; one step-grandson – Codi Dodge of Amelia, Ohio and one great grandson – Brayden Shaw.

Visitation was held from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or any animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}