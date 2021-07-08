Florence “Faye” Isbill, age 73 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Living Church of Five Mile near Mt.Orab, Ohio, the VFW Post #9772 Ladies Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star. Florence was born March 18, 1948 in Williamsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jarvis and Mable (Heaton) Faulkner. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters – Lois Baile, Helen Haught and Mary Owens.

Mrs. Isbill is survived by her husband Croley Isbill; three daughters – Donna Spencer and husband Ed of Williamsburg, Ohio, Tonya Lynn Isbill and Don Ratcliffe of Georgetown, Ohio and Rita LaRue and husband Jason of Hamersville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one sister – Patsy Bunch and husband Shannon of Goshen, Ohio.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US 68, Mt Orab, Ohio 45154. Pastor Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Friday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, [http://www.cancer.org or to the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US 68, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154]http://www.cancer.org or to the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US 68, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154

Condolences may be sent to the family at Cahall Funeral Homes | Georgetown OH funeral home and cremation

