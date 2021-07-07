Phillip “Arnie” Conwell, 86

Phillip “Arnie” Conwell passed away on July 4, 2021 in Anderson Township, Ohio at the age of 86. He was born to the late Phillip and Marigold (nee Rusk) Conwell on April 5, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Phillip is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Lois (nee McKinley) Conwell; his loving children Phillip Arnold Conwell Jr. of Mendocino, California, Teri Stephenson of New Hope, Ohio, Mari (Larry) Broerman of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pam (John) Hembree of Batavia, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Michelle, Sean, Lindsey, Nicole, Charity, Sarah, Heather, Rachel, Joseph, Katherine, Allison, and Anthony; his 15 cherished great grandchildren; and his caring sisters Beverly Hinkell of Davidsonville, Maryland, and Denise Neal of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to his parents Phillip was preceded in death by his brother George Donavan Conwell.

Phillip was a member of the Mt. Orab Lions Club, VFW post 9772, Mt. Orab Post 180, the American Legion Post Georgetown, Ohio. He was also a volunteer at Stein Hospice. Phillip is also a Marine Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home. The Lion’s will bestow honors at 7:30 pm, during the visitation. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio, where Military honors will be bestowed. Chaplin Graybill and Vernon Green officiating.

In Lieu of flowers please make Memorial donations to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church Food Pantry or the Mt. Orab Lions Club.

