Lee Naylor, 74, died July 4, 2021. He was an Incredible Man who worked for Hobart Corp. over 40 years and was Volunteer Fire Chief of Sardinia, OH for over 30 Years. He was an Amazing Golfer, Loving Husband, Stepfather and Friend.

He leaves behind his wife Cynthia Naylor, Brady Bond-Son and Anthony Adams.

Lee fought his Cancer Diagnosis with Bravery and Strength until the very end.

Services will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at Sardinia Church of the Nazarene, 133 Sardinia-Mowrystown Road, Sardinia, Ohio, 45171.

In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to

Sardinia Nazarene Church, PO BOX 367, Sardinia OH 45171

