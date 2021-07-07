June Myers, 74

June Myers, age 74 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a faithful member of the Ripley First Presbyterian Church in Ripley, Ohio. Ms. Myers was born August 5, 1946 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Purdin) Myers. She is survived by friends and her church family.

Graveside services were held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021at Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Kurt Hopper officiated.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com