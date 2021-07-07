Bernard David Kunkel, age 80 of Hamersville, Ohio died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired sheet metal worker and a United States Navy veteran. He was born April 14, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Nicholas Kunkel and Edna (Worthington) Lehmann. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Loris Schneider and two brothers – Nicholas and Karl Kunkel.

Mr. Kunkel is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment followed in the Rosehill Cemetery in Feesburg, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, OH 45106 or to the Hamersville Fire and EMS, P.O Box 189, Hamersville, OH 45130.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

