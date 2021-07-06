HVAC system replacement underway at RULH

A replacement of the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School HVAC system is underway.

RULH Superintendent Jamie Wilkins said the project is part of a promise made when the permanent improvement tax was passed two years ago.

“We were given large amounts of money that had to be used,” he said. “There were restrictions on what that money could be used for. One of those…we’re going to combine projects in this regard. We passed a permanent improvement levy two years ago and part of that was to replace the HVAC at our high school.”

The project includes making repairs at all three school buildings, according to RULH Treasurer Zoie Garrett.

That includes all three of the buildings getting brand new bipolar ionization units and new heat pumps at the high school.

RULH Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Dick Zurbuch said the project will make the quality of air better and safe for students.

“That’s for good air quality,” he said. “It will kill flu viruses. It’s a major accomplishment. The new heat pumps will save electricity and will be pretty economic for the school system.”

Wilkins said the project is expensive. It will be funded through the American Recovery money, elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER II) money, along with the levy funds.

The total cost of the project will be $1.5 million.

Garrett said the district will spend about $500,000 out of the PI funds this year and some projects will be pushed back a bit. Nearly $1 million will come out of the ESSER II funds and the American Relief funds.

“We’ll be doing the same things the community knew we were going to do, but we’re switching up the plan a bit,” she said.

The project is already underway and is expected to be mostly complete by the time school begins in the fall.

Phil Chiarappa, president of the Control Concepts Ohio that is in charge of the project, said the system will be state-of-the-art.

“We’re in the early stages right now. We’re replacing all of the HVAC components at the high school, the energy system at the middle and elementary schools,” he said. “This will improve the indoor air quality. The expected completion date goal is summer 2022 with 95 percent of the work being finished by Sept. 1. When the students return, they can expect a state-of-the art system.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

An HVAC system replacement is underway at the high school in Ripley, Ohio. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/web1_IMG_0513.jpgAn HVAC system replacement is underway at the high school in Ripley, Ohio.