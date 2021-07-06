Exotic animals visits RULH Elementary

Students in the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Elementary School summer program were given the opportunity for hands on experience with several animals on Monday.

RULH Principal Emily Marshall said the experience ties in to the summer learning program.

“We’ve been trying to bring in guest speakers for the kids,” she said. “One of our teachers, Jenny Brown, has a sister who runs this animal organization. As an extra treat, they wanted to bring the animals in. They volunteered to come set up shot for all of our kids to learn about the animals. We’re spinning it into a writing activity to have the kids write about what they learned about the kids. We’ll have them compare the animals to the ocean animals we’ve learned about.”

At 10 a.m., Family Traditions Animal Adventure was at RULH with several small animals. The students were allowed to pet and hold the animals as they learned more about each one.

Ryen Shiveley, with Family Traditions Animal Adventure, said the organization has a large facility, but will sometimes allow the smaller animals to be taken to various locations as a learning tool.

“We do some animal outreach programs like this, but we’re mainly stationary up on Wheatridge,” he said. “We have over 50 different species there. Sometimes, we take some of our small animals out for adults and kids to see and learn about.”

During the morning, Shively took each animal out, one by one, and asked the students questions while walking around the crowd.

He had an African Pygmy Hedgehog, a gecko, a snake, a black tailed prairie dog and a hissing roach.

“I’m going to come around and you can pet her,” he said about the hedgehog. “She is like a wire brush. Her hair is made of quills. They’re not related to porcupines, but they kind of look like them. So, when you touch her, you have to run your hand back really gentle.”

He also taught the children how gecko’s can lose their tails when running away from predators in the wild.

“You can’t touch its tail, because when a predator tries to catch it in the wild, the predator will grab the tail and the tail can come off, so the gecko can run away,” he said.

The students said the enjoyed the activity.

Wyatt Haukey, 8, said he learned a lot about the animals.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “My favorite part was holding the snake. Some things I learned today was how snakes use their tongues to smell, prairie dogs dig holes in the ground, lizards tails come off and how hedgehogs are kind of like porcupines, but the quills aren’t as sharp. It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve liked it.”

Laison Davis, 7, said she liked touching and learning about the animals.

“Some animals don’t bite and some are nocturnal,” she said. “My favorite part was the prairie dog digger. It was cute and it liked us. The roach was kind of creepy, but I really liked it.”

RULH Elementary School student Laison Davis holds a hissing roach during an exotic animal visit on Monday. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/web1_IMG_0785.jpgRULH Elementary School student Laison Davis holds a hissing roach during an exotic animal visit on Monday.