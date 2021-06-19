Robert ‘Bob’ Taylor, 88

Robert “Bob” Taylor, age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio did Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired educator. Mr. Taylor started his teaching career for the Georgetown Exempted Village Schools in 1961. He was a biology teacher and coach from 1961-1966 until he became high school principal from 1967-1973 and superintendent from 1973-1992. Bob was a United States Army veteran, member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio, a Kentucky Colonel, former Georgetown Exempted Village Schools Board of Education member and the former Summer Activities Director for the Playground Association. He was born March 19, 1933 in Martin, Kentucky the son of the late MacFarland and Suzanne (Bradley) Taylor.

Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife of 16 years – Irene (Hillman) Taylor whom he married May 6, 2005; two sons – Robert W. Taylor and wife Debbie of Cincinnati, Ohio and Steve Taylor of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter – Karen Otto and Paul Noon of Cincinnati, Ohio; two step-children – Michael Lawrence and wife Pascale of Cincinnati, Ohio and Peggy Emerson and husband Russel of New Richmond, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; one brother – Edward Taylor and wife Nancy of South Webster, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Georgetown JR/SR High School Cafetorium, 987 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Eddie Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M Friday, June 18, 2021 at the school. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with Military Honors provided by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home of Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Taylor Academic Leadership Scholarship Fund, c/o GEVS, 987 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

