Ripley Fireworks Festival

The Ripley Lions Club would like to invite everyone to this year’s Fourth of July Festival celebration to be held at the Ripley Lions Club Park from July 2nd until the conclusion of the fireworks show that starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday evening, July 3rd. The festival will provide contests, a baby show, vendor booths, musical entertainment, good food, and several raffles with many great prizes.

The festival will kick off at 7 a.m. on Friday July 2nd with a fishing tournament for children under 15 years of age competing for the largest fish caught. Vendor booths will open on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by “Frog-Jumping” and “Turtle Racing” contests for the children at 11 a.m., and the Decorated Bike Contest at 1 p.m. for bikes decorated in the theme of the Fourth of July celebration. A youth cornhole competition for youngsters 18 and under will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the afternoon events conclude with a youth Hula Hoop competition from at p.m., a gymnastic demonstration performed by B&M Gymnastics at 4:30 p.m. and the famous Chili Cook-Off competition at 6 p.m. with registration starting at 5 p.m. The first day will conclude with music provided by the lively “Pedigo Trio”, playing from 7-11 p.m.

On Saturday, July 3rd, a second youth fishing tournament will be held beginning at 7 a.m. fishing for the most fish caught. This will be followed by a Baby Show contest starting with registration at 10 a.m., a best pie and cake competition with an auction to follow at 1 p.m., and a pet show with registration beginning at 2 p.m. and judging at 3 p.m. The evening events start with the Duck Race at 6 p.m., followed by evening music provided by the “Whiskey Ridge” high energy country band. The festival concludes with the shooting of the fireworks at around 10 p.m., and the announcement of the raffle prize winners immediately following the fireworks.

Those participants who wish to pre-register or want further information on any event can contact Ripley Lions Club on Facebook or representatives Danny Price at 703 597-2529 or Chandra Berry at 937 213-0984.

The Ripley Lions Club wants to thank the surrounding communities for their continued support to our missions and since we are celebrating our 35th anniversary this year we would like to invite all members of the community to join with us at Lions Park for a brief recognition ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3rd.