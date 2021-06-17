Donald ‘Duck’ Truitt, 80

Donald Lee “Duck” Truitt, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home. He was retired from Ford Motor Company, after forty years of service. Mr. Truitt was born June 16, 1940 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Junior and Agnes (Vaughn) Truitt. He was also preceded in death by five siblings – Betty Lou Daniel, Dale Truitt, Gary Truitt, Linda Kay Blevins and Evelyn Reynolds.

Mr. Truitt is survived by his loving wife of fifty-nine years – Donna (Thackston) Truitt; two daughters – Christy Pennington (Mark) of New Richmond, Ohio and Debbie Wainscott of Florence, Kentucky; three grandchildren – Kyle Wainscott (Janna) of Georgetown, Ohio, Amber Hanover of Indianapolis, Indiana and Zach Pennington (Kasey) of Crestview, Florida; four great-grandchildren – Spencer Wainscott, Pierce Wainscott, Easton Pennington and Wyatt Pennington; two sisters – June Ann McKinney of Ripley, Ohio and Shirley Brierly of Ripley; one brother Jack Truitt of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Darrell Schaeffer will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Dad loved his antique cars and tractor. He always attended the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Show where he proudly displayed his Ford tractor. In dad’s honor, we will purchase a memory park bench that will be placed on the OVAM grounds so dad’s spirit will remain. Donations may be made to: The Truitt Bench Fund P.O. Box 558 Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 -or- they can be dropped off at Merchant’s Bank in Georgetown or Mt.Orab, Ohio

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

