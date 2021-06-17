Daniel Newman, 73

Daniel “Danny” Newman, age 73, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away early Thurday, June 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 6, 1948 in Highland County, OH, son of the late Vance Edward Newman and Dorothy Elizabeth Reedy Newman.

He was a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ for 52 years and served as a Trustee and Deacon for many years. While his health permitted he served his Lord by volunteering his time doing maintenance projects or whatever was needed at the church building. His greatest joys in life were his devoted wife and adoring family. Danny worked for General Motors at the Norwood Ohio Assembly plant until it closed. He then went to the Moraine Truck Assembly plant and retired from Saturn in Spring Hill, TN after 30 years. He also worked at the Shreveport, LA truck assembly plant for 6 months while laid off from Norwood. John 16:22 “Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.”

Surviving is his wife, Diana Newman whom he married November 6, 1965, 2 daughters, Dannette (John) Hopkins and Kellie (Jeff) Liming. Also left to morn his passing are grandchildren, Andrew Snider, Jeffrey Liming, Blake (Sarah) Boone, Zachary (Nicole) Boone, Brittany Liming, Lindsey Hopkins, and Daniel (Emily) Hopkins; Great-Grandchildren, Melanie Liming, R.J. Liming, Madelyn Boone, Ava Boone, Olivia Boone, Mason Boone, Mia Casey, Liam Boone, Kylie Casey, Jaxon Liming, Eleanor Hopkins, Corbin Liming and Emerson Boone. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Nancy McAfee and Linda Kratzer; brothers-in-law, Pete Fiscus, Chuck (Sandy) Griffin, Jim (Charlene) Stivers, Doug (Ginger) Stivers, Randy Stivers, sister-in-law, Debby (Dave) Horton and many nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mildred Newman, daughter, Kristi Dawn Newman, granddaughter, Stacie Marie Boone, sister, Jean Ann Newman, brother, Don Newman, and brother-in-law, Dennis Stivers.

In accordance with Danny’s wishes, Private Graveside Services will be held at Sardinia Cemetery, Monday June 14, 2021 with Pastor Brett Parker officiating.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio is serving the family.

Contributions in Danny’s memory may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ Free and Faith Campaign, 7130 Bachman Rd. Sardinia, OH 45171. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

