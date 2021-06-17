Allie Strong, 11

Allie Lynn Strong, 11, of St. Martin and Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born October 23, 2009, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of April Lynn Crouse Houk of St. Martin and Brandon Strong of Clarksville. Allie was going into the 6th grade at Fayetteville-Perry School. She was active in the Bible Baptist Church youth groups at Mt. Orab and Wilmington. She was a member of the Adams Chiefs 4-H Club and loved playing softball, basketball, and spending time outdoors.

In addition to her mother and father, Allie is survived by her stepfather, Kendall Houk; stepmother, Tiffany Strong; her sister, Ava Elizabeth Strong; stepbrothers, Jace Fallis and Cole Fallis; grandparents, Gene & Helen Strong of Blanchester, Ohio, Christy & Tom Ross of Fayetteville, Ohio, Doug & Patty Beckett of Clarksville, Ohio, and Sue Houk of Milford, Ohio; her great-grandmother, Opal Steward of Blanchester, Ohio; uncles and aunt, Tommy Ross of Wilmington, Ohio and Kim & Duane Titus of Maineville, Ohio; a great-aunt, Shirley Tussey of Fayetteville, Ohio; several other aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as numerous friends.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service with Pastor Josh Dixon and Pastor Ted House officiating will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Allie’s memory may be made to the Fayetteville Athletic Association, 18545 Thery Road, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.

