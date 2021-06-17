Alexander King, 21

Alexander Michael King, age 21 of Higginsport, Ohio, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at Fort Hamilton/Kettering Health Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio, from injuries sustained in a highway construction work accident. He was a construction worker and a member of the Laborer’s Local Union #265. He was also an avid fisherman. Alex was born December 21, 1999 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Alex is survived by his father – Shawn King of Higginsport, Ohio; his mother – Dana King of Ocala, Florida; one brother – Michael King of Amelia, Ohio; one sister – Emily King of Higginsport, Ohio; aunt and uncle – Connie and Mark Smith of Higginsport, Ohio; grandparents – Terri and James Hunt of Batavia, Ohio and Dan and Elaine Shelton of West Milton, Ohio; special cousins – Mallory, Kaitlyn and Andrew Smith; great-niece – Ember King; many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents – Rodney and Carol Kiskadden and Eugene King.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:30 P.M. Sunday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

