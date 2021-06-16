John Short, 59

John E. Short, 59 of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday June 7, 2021 at the Adams County Hospice Unit.

John was born March 31, 1962 at Brown County General Hospital to Robert and Wanda (Alexander) Short of Sardinia, Ohio. John was preceded in death by his sister Cheryl (Short) Cook and brother Mark Short, both of Sardinia.

John is survived by his significant other, Nola Foreman of Mt. Orab; his parents Robert and Wanda Short of Sardinia; one son, Eric (Jennifer)Short; four grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter, Harper and Hayden of Cincinnati; one brother, Bill Short of Sardinia; one brother-in-law, Randy Cook of Sardinia; one sister-in-law, Patty Short of Sardinia; one aunt, Naomi Alexander of Buford; nephews Michael Short, Mark Short, Jeremy Burba and Bryan Burba.

John was a graduate of Eastern High School. He worked as a machinist for years. Burial will be at the Winchester Cemetery.

Services provided by Beam-Fender Funeral Home of Sardinia.