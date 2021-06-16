Gerada McAbee-Spray, 81

Gerada McAbee-Spray passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Anderson, Ohio at the age of 81. She was born on June 28, 1939 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Lewis and Ella (nee Grounds) Heiden.

Gerada is survived by her loving children Carl Joe Vobruba of West Union, Ohio, Cindy Ella Day of Rogersville, Tennessee, Robert Smith of Dunoin, Florida, and William Smith of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to her parents Gerada was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles E. Spray; her daughter Jeanette Pollard; and her siblings Ella Mae Lemmen, Charlotte Shinkle, Vivian Krumen, and Deloris Minkadink.

Services will be held at the convience of the family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.