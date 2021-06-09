Venessa B. Boas-Griest passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the age of 20. She was born June 16, 2000 in Kenai, Alaska.

Venessa is survived by her loving parents Colleen and Ed Griest of Mt. Orab; her adoring brother Joshua and wife Jessica Griest of North Carolina; with a niece on the way; and her boyfriend of 4 years Kenny McBeth.

Venessa was preceded in death by her Papa Jack in 2016.

Venessa graduated from Western Brown High School in 2018; she was a huge animal lover.

She was be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at the convenience of family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.

