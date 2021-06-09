Joyce Mayes of Mt. Orab, OH passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born to the late Archie and Myrta (nee Foster) Durbin on January 1, 1943 in Irvine, Kentucky.

Joyce is survived by her loving daughters Sheila (Druien) Downs of Milford, Ohio, Mary Mayes of Hamersville, Ohio, and Charlene Mayes of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her cherished grandchildren Joy Leeth, Holly Hoffman, Madison Downs, Kris Downs, Megan Mayes, and Ethan Mayes; her 6 adored great grandchildren; her 1 precious great great grandchild; and her caring siblings Junior Durbin of Mineral Springs, Ohio, and Marion “Buddy” (Evelena) Durbin of Peebles, Ohio; and dear daughter in law Lisa Roades.

In addition to her parents Joyce was preceded in death by husband Charles, her daughter Lori Sharp and son Tim Mayes, and two sisters Doris Sammons and Anna Downs.

Joyce loved to cook for her family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service.

