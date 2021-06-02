Eastern’s Colton Vaughn is SHAC Baseball Player of the Year

Senior Colton Vaughn leaves Eastern High School as the school’s first student/athlete to earn Southern Hills Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors in two sports during the same school year.

Vaughn received the 2020-21 SHAC Basketball Player of the Year Award after aiding the Warriors to a league title this past winter, and during the 2021 SHAC Spring Sports Awards Banquet held May 24 at Eastern High School received this year’s SHAC Baseball Player of the Year Award after aiding the Warriors to a SHAC Division I baseball title.

Vaughn excelled at the mound as the Warriors’ top pitcher this spring, as well as being among the team’s top hitters. He has signed to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level at Thomas More University.

The Warriors finished 10-3 in SHAC play to earn the league title.

Finishing as the SHAC Division II champs were the Whiteoak Wildcats with a 10-3 conference record.

Receiving 2021 SHAC Baseball Co-Coach of the Year awards were Eastern’s Steve Goetz and Whiteoak’s Chris Veidt.

Receiving All-SHAC Baseball awards during the May 24 banquet were: Landon Barnett (Whiteoak), Wyatt Collins (Fairfield), Spencer Gray (Ripley), Ian Griffith (Whiteoak), Ben Gunter (Fayetteville-Perry), Wyatt Haupt (Eastern), Cade Meade (North Adams), Seth Meade (North Adams), Patrick Meddock (Lynchburg-Clay), Cade Miller (Fairfield), Jackson Poole (Manchester), Zane Porter (Peebles), Kyle Reeves (Manchester), Lukin Roades (Whiteoak), Chase Smaltz (Lynchburg-Clay), RJ Taylor (North Adams), Ethan Tracy (Eastern) and Colton Vaughn (Eastern, Player of Year).

Receiving All-SHAC Baseball awards during the May 24 banquet were: front row, from the left, Landon Barnett (Whiteoak), Wyatt Collins (Fairfield), Spencer Gray (Ripley), and Ian Griffith (Whiteoak); second row, Ben Gunter (Fayetteville-Perry), Wyatt Haupt (Eastern), Cade Meade (North Adams). and Seth Meade (North Adams); third row, Patrick Meddock (Lynchburg-Clay), Cade Miller (Fairfield), Jackson Poole (Manchester), and Zane Porter (Peebles); fourth row, Kyle Reeves (Manchester), Lukin Roades (Whiteoak), Chase Smaltz (Lynchburg-Clay), and RJ Taylor (North Adams); fifth row, Ethan Tracy (Eastern) and Colton Vaughn (Eastern, Player of Year). Southern Hills Athletic Conference 2021 Baseball Co-Coaches of the Year Steve Goetz (Eastern) and Chris Veidt (Whiteoak) Southern Hills Athletic Conference 2021 Baseball Player of the Year Colton Vaughn, of Eastern High School.

SHAC awards 2021 baseball all-stars