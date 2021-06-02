DeClaire resigns from office

Brown County Recorder Amy DeClaire has resigned from her elected position. Her last day in office is June 13.

DeClaire cited “personal and professional reasons” as the reason for leaving office.

Brown County Republican Party Chair Greg Lang said that he will be calling a special meeting of the Brown County Republican Party Central Committee once DeClaire leaves office. Lang said that the vacancy will be advertised and that the central committee would be accepting resumes from those interested in being appointed to the position.

State law requires that the replacement window for an elected official who leaves office early is no earlier than five days or later than 45 days.

Lang added that he is waiting for confirmation from the office of the Ohio Secretary of State that the remainder of DeClaire’s unexpired term will be on the ballot for the Republican Primary in the May 2022 election.

DeClaire released the following statement to Champion Media:

“It has been my great honor to serve as the Brown County Recorder for the past twelve years. I have worked hard to make significant improvements to the office over my tenure and hope I have lived up to expectation of the voters. That is why it is with great difficulty that I now must announce my resignation, effective the 13th June 2021.

A few things I have been able to accomplish as your County Recorder are:

Audited and redacted personal information from over 168,350 documents (614,407 images)

Indexed and imaged 80,000+ documents (210,000 images) to the online search

Implemented Veteran Id Cards

Went to paperless reporting and reconciliation office/budgetary/personnel documents

Authored a personnel policy manual and public records policy

Had less than 1% General Fund Budget increase in a decade

Published a website that was written and maintained wholly by the recorder

Instituted efiling with online payments

Scanned all plats

I am humbled and proud to have served such a wonderful and generous community, and I am sorry to be leaving before my term is over. However, I feel the time has come for me to move on for personal and professional reasons.

I would like to thank the voters for their confidence in me and have been grateful for this opportunity.”

