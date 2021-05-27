Memorial Day Services

The Wilson Sroufe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9772 will conduct their 73rd annual Memorial Day parade and services in Mt. Orab on Monday, May 31.

Parade participants are requested to line up at the Mt. Orab Administration parking lot on Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10 a.m. All local organizations are cordially invited to be involved in the parade.

The memorial service at the Green Township Cemetery will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Western Brown High School Band and Former State Representative Doug Green will perform. General Gordon Ellis, U.S. Army National Guard, Ret. and Colonel Danny Bubp, USMC Reserves Ret. will be the main speakers, with Lt. Colonel David Long U.S.A.R. Chaplain Corps Ret. serving as Master of Ceremonies.

Ripley

Ripley American Legion Post 367 Commander Marion Sidwell invites the community to attend a Memorial Day salute to military members who died from battle at any of the below listed locations, dates and approximate times. The Memorial Day 21 gun salute (7 guns fired 3 times) is performed by the Post 367 Honor Guard volunteer members representing the American Legion Post, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and Simon Kenton Veterans of Foreign War Post 2734. Memorial Day honors military personnel who died in the service of their country. More specifically, it honors those who died in battle or as a result of wounds they sustained during battle. Bring your flags, bring your children – show your respect for those who gave their lives to preserve the freedoms that we as United States citizens experience on a daily basis and take for granted. The spent shell casings will be collected during each scheduled event and handed out to those who are attending the events. This is a great way to teach your children about the true meaning of Memorial Day and also provide them with a souvenir shell casing.

Memorial Day Weekend Schedule for planned 21 Gun Salute on Sunday 30 May 2021 is:

1:00pm Red Oak Cemetery

1:45pm Hickory Ridge Cemetery

2:15pm Ebenezer Cemetery

2:45pm Hyatt’s Chapel Cemetery

Memorial Day Weekend Schedule for planned 21 Gun Salute on Monday 31 May 2021 is:

6:00am Ripley Downtown Library area – Lower Flag to Half Mast

8:00am Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734 Memorial Day Breakfast Open to All veterans & their guests

9:00am Aberdeen Cemetery

10:00am Ripley Main Street Cemetery

10:30am Pisgah Ridge Cemetery

11:00am Higginsport Cemetery

11:30am Shinkles Ridge Cemetery

1:00pm Red Oak Bridge

1:30pm Maplewood Cemetery

2:00pm Ripley American Legion Post 367 service honoring past commanders/members

(Bill Germann, Gene Poindexter, Isaac Jones)

2:30pm Ripley American Legion Post 367 Lunch Open to All veterans & their guests

Sardinia

George A. Lambert, American Legion Post 755, Sardinia, Ohio, reports that they will be conducting three Memorial Day Programs On Monday, May 31, 2021 with location time changes.

Please note the TIME CHANGE: Memorial Day services will be presented at the Sardinia Cemetery Veterans Memorial at 10:00am, Fincastle Cemetery at 11:30am, and at Five Points Cemetery at 12:00 Noon, on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend while adhering to Ohio Department of Health guidelines due to Covid 19. Attendees are requested to wear masks and socially distance to protect the health of our friends and neighbors.

Military Veterans, ROTC members, scouts, and anyone else wishing to join Post members as they march to the Sardinia Cemetery should be in place at the Legion Hall by 9:30am and will depart for the cemetery at 9:45am.

Russellville

The Walter Miller American Legion Post # 394 of Russellville will observe Memorial weekend beginning with community service at the United Methodist Sunday May 30th At 9:45. Following the service Post members will conduct cemetery ceremonies at Ash Ridge cemetery at 1:30 P.M., Decatur cemetery at 2:30 P.M., and Liberty Chapel cemetery at 3:00P.M. Monday May 31st the Post will conduct ceremonies at the Arnheim Lutheran cemetery at 9:30 A.M. , Arnheim St. Mary’s cemetery at 10:00 A.M. and Russellville – Linwood cemetery at 11:00 A.M.

Georgetown

The Georgetown American Legion Post # 180 will be holding their Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31, 2021.

They will begin at 9 a.m. for the early service at the Old Cemetery at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown, then march to the Courthouse Square for the second service. After that they will travel to Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown for the final service.