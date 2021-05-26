Mary Elschlager, 74

Mary Irene Elschlager of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away on February 15, 2021 in Batavia, Ohio at the age of 74. She was born to the late Loren and Flossie (nee Kirk) on May 28, 1946 in Maysville, Ky.

Mary has a brother William, a sister Betty, and many cousins who she leaves behind.

Mary and her foster sister Betty Silvia had been together for 62 years, 8 months, and 12 days.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ located at 400 Smith Ave, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45145.

