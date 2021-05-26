Jeanine Jodrey, 65, of Independence, KY, formerly of Sardinia, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 14, 1955 in Georgetown, OH, daughter of the late Charles Brooks.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by brother, Charles E. Brooks Jr. and sister, Virginia Brooks Winebrandt.

She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Charles Ray Jodrey; sons, DJ Prine and Shannon Prine; step-children, Shannon Jodrey and wife Rachel, Sarah Noggle and husband Jason; step-grandchildren, Morgan and Landon Jodrey and Kinley and Leah Noggle; sisters, Dei (Ed Richards) Brooks and Lisa (Lonnie) Brooks McKinley; sister-in-law, Phyllis Reynolds; brother-in-law, Tim Jodrey; K-9 best friend, Jackie and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Kevin Jodrey will be officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

