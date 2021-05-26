Janet A. Lanter of Mt. Orab, OH passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born on November 29, 1937 to the late James Ross and the late Sarah Scutt.

Janet is survived by her loving children: Tim (Renee) Holbrook of New Richmond, OH and Tyonna (Joe) Fulton of Georgetown, OH; her cherished grandchildren: Keara Fulton of Georgetown, OH, Dylan Nickell of Georgetown, OH, Brandon Holbrook of New Richmond, OH and Jaidan Holbrook of New Richmond, OH; her adored great-grandchild, Elainah Nickell of Georgetown, OH; and her caring siblings: Terry Scutt of Scottsburg, IN and Patsy Waits of Sardinia, OH.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Lanter, and two brothers: Paul Louderback and Dale Louderback.

Janet was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church and loved music. She retired from Mac Tool and worked as a greeter at Eastgate Meijer.

Funeral service 1 PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service. Interment Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia, OH.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}