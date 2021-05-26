James Stephen DeFosse, age 73 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was retired from PCP Champion in Ripley and was a member of St. Michael Church in Ripley. Mr. DeFosse was born May 28, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Sylvester Stephen and Reva Leona (Midkiff) DeFosse. He was also preceded in death by a brother – Thomas Glen DeFosse.

Mr. DeFosse is survived by two children – Teresa Pritchett of Manchester, Ohio and James Thomas DeFosse of Lucasville, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Friday. Inurnment will follow the service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

During the visitation and funeral service, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

