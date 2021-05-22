Richard Gosche, 83

Richard Claude Gosche, age 83 of Findlay, Ohio died Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, North Carolina. He graduated from Mount St. Francis, Indiana in 1956. Richard was employed by the Tiffin Post Office and later Postmaster of the New Riegel Post Office. He was a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio and most recently St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Findlay, Ohio. He loved drawing, oil painting, gardening, camping, western square dancing, traveling and spending time with his wife, family and friends.

Richard was born January 22, 1938 in New Riegel, Ohio the son of the late Louis and Genevieve (Gillig) Gosche. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years – Gretchen (Laudenslager) Gosche; one sister – Mary Jane Black; two brothers – Harold and Gerald Gosche and two grandchildren – Andrew and Autumn Kunze.

Mr. Gosche is survived by four children – Pamela Tyson and husband David of Fostoria, Ohio, Eric Gosche and wife Patty of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Marjorie Schnell of Anthem, Arizona and Ann Richardville of Huntersville, North Carolina; eleven grandchildren – Kimberly Carnahan, Melody Tyson, Ryan Gosche, Sarah Gosche Blazer, Kevin Gosche, Jacob Gosche, Leanna Schnell, Lindsey Schnell, Blake Richardville, Kyle Richardville and Grant Richardville; one great grandchild – Ronan Carnahan and another great grandchild expected in August 2021; two sisters – Joan Karcher of Anaheim Hills, California and Alma Schmitz of Carey, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Drive, Huntersville, North Carolina 28078.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

